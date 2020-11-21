Woman who staged murder victim’s suicide is sent back to prison

Back in jail: Janice Brady (30) was jailed for nine months for breaching the terms of her suspended sentence

A woman serving a suspended sentence for staging a murder victim’s suicide has been sent back to jail for nine months after a judge heard she had been charged with 33 new offences, had used crack and heroin, and failed to give notice of where she was living.

Janice Brady (30), whose last address was Maryville Hostel, Finisklin, Sligo, was sentenced to four years in prison in November 2019 for staging a suicide in order to impede the prosecution of her brother for the murder of musician Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan (60) in Sligo on August 2 or August 3, 2015.

She pleaded guilty to the charge in November 2017.

Keith Brady (33) was found guilty of murdering Mr Kivlehan in November 2019.

By the time of sentencing Janice Brady had already served 28 months in custody. The court ruled she was not required to serve the balance of her jail term on condition she lived with her father in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal.

The Central Criminal Court heard in March that she had moved into a B&B in Dublin without telling her probation officer.

Mr Justice Michael White warned her she would be sent back to jail if she failed to inform the probation services of her whereabouts.

Earlier this month, a bench warrant was issued for her after she breached the terms of her suspended sentence again.

Sergeant Martin McHale told Mr Justice White that she had been charged with 32 offences since March, mainly for shoplifting.

The judge then issued a warrant for her arrest after hearing she had 10 months left in her sentence.

Paul Murray SC, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, informed the court that the defendant had breached conditions imposed by the court for a second time.

Sgt McHale said Brady appeared to be sleeping rough, had been charged with 33 offences in Dublin city and was using crack cocaine and heroin.

Mr Justice White said he had to impose the balance of the sentence as Brady was in trouble again, had failed to cooperate with the probation services and was still abusing drugs.

