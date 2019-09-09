Woman who rammed boyfriend’s car, forcing him to jump on to the bonnet, is banned from driving for two years

A woman who rammed her boyfriend's car leading him to jump on to the bonnet of her vehicle while it was colliding with his to avoid serious injury has been disqualified from driving for a period of two years.

Mother of one Katie Kehoe, 21, appeared before Clonakilty District Court in West Cork today where she was sentenced in relation to what Gardai called a domestic dispute which spiralled out of control.

Ms Kehoe of Coach Road in Dunmanway, Co Cork pleaded guilty to three charges. These included the production of a pair of scissors in the course of a dispute and dangerous driving.

Garda Liam Galvin told the court that at 11pm on November 11, 2018 last gardai received a phone call regarding an alleged domestic dispute on Kilbarry Road in Dunmanway.

Garda Galvin said that when he and another garda arrived at the road they noticed damage to the left hand side of one car and a flat tyre on the same car. Another car was parked a few feet away.

The injured party, who has since reconciled with Ms Kehoe, told gardai that Ms Kehoe was "going mad" and had rammed the side of his car. He claimed that she also waved a pair of scissors at him.

Garda Galvin said that Ms Kehoe was "very agitated and aggressive." She admitted she had rammed the car and was subsequently arrested.

CCTV footage was obtained from the scene. It showed the man at one point standing between the two cars.

Garda Galvin said the man had to “jump on the defendant’s bonnet while [it was] colliding with the side of his vehicle, narrowly missing being seriously injured”.

Garda Galvin also told the court that the CCTV showed Ms Kehoe chasing the man down the middle of the road while she was holding a pair of scissors.

Gardai said she had also jumped on top of the other car ripping off the wipers and hitting the vehicle with a pair of scissors.

The couple have since reconciled with the man wishing to withdraw his complaint.

Today at Clonakilty District Court Ms Kehoe was given a two-year mandatory disqualification from driving arising of her conviction for dangerous driving. She also was ordered to pay a €500 fine.

Judge James McNulty said that the case was "very unfortunate.”

However, he stated that the disqualification was mandatory. He insisted that he couldn't entertain her solicitor’s suggestion that as a mother of a child she needed to drive.

Judge McNulty heard that there has been "no further trouble" between the couple and they are now back together.

Ms Kehoe was given leave to appeal the sentence.

Online Editors