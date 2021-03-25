A WOMAN who livestreamed videos as she allegedly led gardaí on a high-speed chase on the M50 has broken Covid-19 quarantine rules by turning up to court today.

Gemma Greene, 24, appeared at Dublin District Court in connection with the pursuit on the night of March 1, 2021. But she was still four days off from completing two weeks’ quarantine after a recent holiday.

Judge Treasa Kelly told her to come back on Monday when she will face a garda request to tighten bail conditions and an objection to legal aid being granted.

Gardaí chased a car on the M50 until it stopped at the Hampton Wood Drive area of Ballymun. Footage was livestreamed on social media with a driver recorded singing to music.

After the incident, she was arrested, charged and granted station bail to appear in court today, Due to the pandemic, defendants are currently not obliged to turn up at the district court in the early stages of cases, once they have instructed legal representation and have a lawyer in court.

Over recent weeks, Ms Greene has gained 14,000 Instagram followers and has set up a pay-per-view “OnlyFans” account to boost her online profile. She has also given newspaper interviews.

She has also built up her social media presence with photos from a recent one-week holiday to Spain.

Ms Greene, from Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin, is charged with two counts of dangerous driving, on the M50 at Junctions 4 and 9 northbound. She has not yet entered a plea.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution were furnished to the judge in a document.

A summary of prosecution evidence has been handed over to her solicitor John Quinn, the court was told.

There was CCTV footage and a file has gone to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Jane Keegan told the court there would be an application to change Ms Greene’s bail terms.

The court sergeant also pointed out that Ms Greene should be in quarantine as she had recently been out of the country.

Garda Keegan confirmed that Ms Greene returned on March 15 and should have stayed in quarantine for two weeks, until Monday.

She came into the courtroom but remained silent and was told to leave again after the judge agreed she should have stuck to quarantine rules.

Her solicitor objected to the application to change existing conditions of bail. He said Ms Greene had answered bail, and the “proof was in the pudding” because she had not tried to avoid court.

Garda Keegan said Ms Greene had a “tendency to leave the country”.

Mr Quinn argued the fact that she had come back and answered bail should put to bed any concerns about her not attending court.

Judge Kelly adjourned the case until Monday for Ms Greene to complete two weeks’ quarantine. The judge ordered her to come to court on the next date.

An application for legal aid was made with the court hearing that Ms Greene was not working. Garda Keegan said, however, that there will be an objection to that request when the case resumes.

