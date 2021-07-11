Woman who left stolen dog to rot in her back garden avoids jail

A woman has avoided jail after leaving a stolen dead whippet named Stan to rot in her back garden.

Brigid Beer (34) only avoided jail ­after being convicted of handling stolen property because she is the mother of a young child.

In a statement this week, the ISPCA ­revealed how the case against Beer arose from a visit made to Willow Close, Carrick-on-Suir, on April 22 last year by ISPCA Inspector Alice Lacey.

The visit was made at the request of the local dog warden.

Inspector Lacey described to Carrick-on-Suir District Court how she saw three dogs, one of which was dead, in a concrete yard at the back, which was covered in dog faeces, plastic and various other types of rubbish.

She said there was also raw meat scattered throughout the yard and the smell was putrid.

Local gardaí were contacted and Garda Shane Roche attended the scene. Inspector Lacey seized all three dogs.

Neither of the live dogs, a female brindle whippet and a female black hairy lurcher, were microchipped but a microchip was detected in the dead dog, another whippet.

On running the microchip number, Inspector Lacey found that this dog's name was Stan and that he had been reported lost, suspected to have been stolen.

The dog's owner, Seán Redmond described to the court how Stan went missing on November 1, 2019, along with another dog.

Stan's companion arrived home around 10 days later but they never saw Stan again.

Inspector Lacey described how Brigid Beer made contact with the ISPCA in response to notices left at Willow Close, and how she later spoke to the woman by telephone.

In the course of the conversation Brigid Beer claimed, while under caution, that she had hand-reared the dead dog from two days old with a bottle and milk.

She also said she was no longer living at Willow Close but was returning daily to feed the dogs.

Giving evidence in her defence, the woman stated that the dog she said she had hand-reared was one of the other dogs.

She claimed to have bought Stan through an ­online advert but could not identify the seller, stating the dog was delivered to her home.

She asserted that she didn't know that the dog was stolen and would have returned it if she had.

She claimed she brought Stan to a vet to be treated for mange but could not explain why he was not scanned for a microchip during the examination.

Saying that he was taking the evidence of Inspector Lacey in full, Judge John O'Leary convicted Beer.

He said she had been reckless in her behaviour and that he would have imposed a custodial sentence only for the fact that she has a three-year-old son.

He adjourned the case until October 7, by which time he said the accused must pay Mr Redmond €500.

Mr Redmond said he would prefer the money went to the ISPCA.

Inspector Lacey said: "This case ­emphasises the value of having your dog microchipped. While we were not able to reunite Stan with his beloved owners, at least there was some justice for him and them. If he had not been microchipped today's conviction would not have been possible and Stan's owners would never have known what became of him.

"Thankfully, there was a happier outcome for the other two dogs which found loving new homes.

She said: "The ISPCA works in collaboration with our affiliated member, Waterford SPCA, who provide kennelling, care and ­rehabilitation for dogs seized or surrendered. Without this vital logistical support, the ISPCA would not be able to operate effectively in the Waterford area.

"Our work cannot stop during these uncertain times and there are many more vulnerable animals who need to be rescued."

If you would like to help the ISPCA continue their vital work rescuing Ireland's most vulnerable animals you can make a donation to help the animals that are suffering now.

The ISPCA encourages people to continue reporting any animal welfare concerns online or by calling the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515 or by emailing helpline@ispca.ie.