| 8.3°C Dublin

Close

Woman who headbutted another woman and broke her collarbone says she regrets the attack

Marshall’s victim suffered a broken collarbone in the attack 

Tiffany Marshall (26) Expand
Attacked: Amy Mulholland Expand

Close

Tiffany Marshall (26)

Tiffany Marshall (26)

Attacked: Amy Mulholland

Attacked: Amy Mulholland

/

Tiffany Marshall (26)

Steven Moore

A woman who headbutted another woman and broke her collarbone but escaped jail says she regrets her shocking behaviour.

Tiffany Marshall bizarrely claimed she acted just as anyone “in their right mind would do” when she attacked a woman in a row over her boyfriend.

Most Watched

Privacy