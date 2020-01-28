Woman who had her breasts squeezed by male co-worker is awarded €25,000

At the Workplace Relations Commission, adjudication officer Kevin Baneham ordered the woman's employer to pay her €25,000 for the "extensive humiliation" she endured in a series of sexual harassment incidents.

He said the woman's evidence was "cogent" and "clear" and he found her allegations of sexual harassment "are established as fact".

The service administrator reported the incidents of sexual harassment to her employer, a waste services company.

However, an investigation carried out by the employer did not uphold any of her sex harassment allegations.

In his findings, Mr Baneham stated that the worker "was not believed when she should have been".

He found the employer was vicariously liable for the perpetrator's actions as it did not take reasonable practicable steps to prevent the actions.

On the company investigation, Mr Baneham found the employer gave too little weight to the complainant's account and did not press the perpetrator on the gaps in his evidence.

In one incident, the woman said her male colleague came up behind her and placed his hands on her hips, squeezing her and when she asked him to stop, he pulled her into him, hugging her.

In another incident, the woman was at a sink when the perpetrator pushed up against her. He put his hands over her shoulders and her chest and slammed his porridge bowl into the sink and cleaned the bowl over her shoulders.

She also said he referred to the finance staff, saying "they were our b****es".

During the course of the investigation, the male worker, who left the company in 2018, generally denied the incidents.

He accepted the porridge bowl incident occurred but denied there was any sexual connotation to it.

Mr Baneham said: "A great deal of weight was placed...on the alleged perpetrator's flamboyant nature. There is reference to him being gay and he says he is not monogamous.

"I have no idea of his sexual orientation; however, this is irrelevant."

Irish Independent