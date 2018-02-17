Woman who glassed man in late night row over jackets avoids jail

A woman who glassed a man in a late night row over jackets has avoided a jail sentence.

Ingrid Olivares (28) pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to Mr Padraig Hennessy at Flannery's pub, Camden Street, Dublin on April 29 2017.

Garda Keith Largan told a prosecuting barrister that Olivares admitted she had consumed a considerable amount of alcohol at the pub. He said she became irate when she witnessed a verbal row between her boyfriend and another man who had been sitting at the bar.

Each man believed that a jacket left on a pub stool belonged to him. As the verbal altercation continued, Olivares, of Collinswood Avenue, Whitehall, Dublin threw a glass containing alcohol at Mr Hennessy, causing him an injury that required nine stitches and has left him with a permanent scar.

Sentencing the defendant, who is studying for a masters in marketing at DIT, Judge Karen O'Connor said Mr Hennessy was very fair to Olivares, saying in his victim impact statement that the scar “doesn't affect him too much.” The court heard the victim wears reading glasses to cover the scar, and avoids places where confrontational situations may arise.

Judge O'Connor said Olivares, who is a Mexican national, was being given credit for her co-operation with gardaí, her full admissions and her early guilty plea. She said that she also noted the defendant had no previous convictions, and had provided several letters wherein she was described as a law-abiding woman and a good person.

Judge O'Connor also referred to a letter of apology written by Olivares, in which she said the assault was out of character and asked for forgiveness, saying she had never been in trouble before. She said Olivares had behaved in a completely and utterly aggressive manner when she chose to use a glass as a weapon.

Judge O'Connor said a two-year sentence was appropriate in this case, but that a very positive probation report indicated that community service was of more benefit to society.

She ordered that Olivares complete 200 hours within a 12-month period.

