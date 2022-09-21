Woman who ‘didn't have enough money for food’ used pram to shoplift groceries

A mother was among three women seen using prams to shoplift groceries as they walked around a supermarket.

Olimpia Demian (26) was the only one of the three caught and was arrested for stealing food, clothes and household goods.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined her €200 at Dublin District Court.

Demian, with an address at North Circular Road, Dublin, pleaded guilty to theft.

The court heard the incident happened at Tesco in Cabra on July 6.

Three women pushing prams entered the shop with a number of children, a garda sergeant said.

The women made their way around the store and placed items into their prams before leaving without making any attempt to pay.

Demian was stopped by staff but the other two women left the scene. Demian had food, clothing and household items worth €178.

Demian had a previous conviction for begging. At the time of the theft, her family had a lot of expenses and did not have enough money for food.

She believed the total value of the items was collective and the co-accused were not apprehended, her solicitor Stephen O’Mahony said.

Her partner now had a job as a landscape gardener and she had stopped begging.