| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Woman who defrauded company of €87,000 set up a café and was paying her staff in cash

Carolyn Riguad (63) was jailed for one year 

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Expand

Close

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Isabel Hayes

A woman who defrauded her company of about €87,000 over seven years has been jailed for one year.

Carolyn Riguad (63) pleaded guilty to sample counts of theft and producing a false instrument in an indictment of 270 counts spanning seven years between 2009 and 2016, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard. She has no previous convictions.

Related topics

More On Kilkenny news

Most Watched

Privacy