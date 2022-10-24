Woman who claims she injured her neck when forced to slam on brakes on M50 sues driver for €60,000 damages despite no collision

A Dublin woman, who claims she was injured by having been forced to violently brake her own car on the M50, has sued another motorist for damages of up to €60,000.

In one of the most unusual cases to come before the courts, Judge James O’Donohue was told there had been no collision between hairdresser Deborah Poole’s car and any other vehicle.

Now, on the recommendation of the Circuit Civil Court judge, two legal teams involved in the case have undertaken to carry out further detailed research to find out if there has ever been a case where a motorist was injured in a no-collision incident and make submissions.

Ms Poole (49) of Railway Road, Clongriffin, Dublin, alleges that the negligent driving of Nichola Ann O’Mahony, of Moylaragh Court, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, forced her to violently apply the brakes of her car to avoid an accident during which manoeuvre she, Ms Poole, injured her neck.

Barrister Raymond Delahunt, who appeared with Kelly Grant of Pembroke Solicitors for O’Mahony and AIG Insurance, told the court that in his 29 years at the Bar he had never come across a case where someone sued for damages in a “no-collision road traffic accident”.

Rory O’Reilly, who appeared with O’Reilly Doherty Solicitors, for Ms Poole, in outlining the case to the court, told Judge O’Donohue there had been no collision between Ms Poole’s and Ms O’Mahony’s cars but his client had been forced to “suddenly and violently” apply the brakes of her car to avoid a collision.

He said Ms O’Mahony’s car had collided with another car in front of her near an M50 exit and Ms Poole would tell the court she was forced into taking violent evasive action as Ms O’Mahony’s car swerved across her lane after colliding with the other vehicle.

Mr Delahunt said his instructing solicitors had Ms Poole examined by a doctor for the defence and a medical report revealed she had a pre-existing degenerative problem with her neck prior to the M50 incident.

Ms Poole claims her existing neck problem had been exacerbated by the violent braking manoeuvre she had been forced to take.

Both barristers told Judge O’Donohue they would carry out further research on behalf of the court with regard to the existence or otherwise of law relating to such an unusual case of injury without impact.

The matter was put in for mention next month when written submissions would be submitted to the court.