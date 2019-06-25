A CO DOWN woman has been spared jail for an unprovoked attack on a mother and daughter during a Take That concert in Dublin.

Woman who attacked a mother and daughter during Take That gig spared jail

Tracey Robinson, 33, from 35 Beechfield Drive, Donaghadee, pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to two counts of common assault and two public order charges in connection with the incident in the 3Arena on April 29 last.

She had been intoxicated and irate, and following arrest she was held at a city-centre garda station. At her court appearance the following day, she pleaded guilty and was released on bail.

Garda Seamus Donoghue told the court the accused had been at the gig when she struck the a woman, who was in her fifties, from behind, over her head with a half-full plastic bottle.

The victim’s adult daughter turned around to see what happened and had her hair pulled by Robinson, the court was told.

Robinson, who had no prior convictions, was found suitable for inclusion in a restorative justice programme and returned to the court today when a report was furnished to the court.

She came with €930 in compensation for the victims. The mother was to receive €500 plus €90, the cost of her concert ticket, while her daughter was to get €250 and the price of her ticket.

Judge Smyth noted a reference in the report to charitable donation and that Robinson had complied with the restorative justice scheme.

Garda Donoghue said the victims did not want to give an impact statement.

Counsel pleaded with the judge to note his client had travelled back from the North for the case and had brought compensation.

Judge Smyth said in the circumstances he was applying the Probation of Offenders Act.

Online Editors