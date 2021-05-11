Woman who allegedly shared picture of Ana Kriégel killer on Facebook is sent for trial

A woman has been sent for trial accused of illegally sharing a photo on social media of one of Ana Kriégel’s young murderers.

Leeanda Farrelly (47) is alleged to have posted a picture of the killer known as Boy A on Facebook, stating "these are the two scum that murdered the poor little girl”.

She had a book of evidence served on her when she appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Judge John Brennan sent her forward for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Ms Farrelly, of Kilmartin Avenue, Tallaght, is accused of publishing a picture “which includes a picture of Boy A” on her Facebook account on or about June 19, 2019, contrary to the Children Act.

She is one of 10 people to appear in Dublin District Court over the identification on social media of Ana Kriégel’s killers in the days following their 2019 conviction.

During their Central Criminal Court trial, the pair, who are entitled to anonymity because of their age, were referred to as Boy A and Boy B. Legislation and court orders prohibited their identification.

In recent months, neither Ana Kriégel nor her killers could be referred to in media reports because of a Court of Appeal ruling that led to a temporary ban on identifying deceased child victims. That has since been reversed by an amendment to the Children Act.

Today, a state solicitor said the DPP consented to Ms Farrelly being sent for trial to the next sittings of the circuit court.

Judge Brennan told the accused she had 14 days to furnish the prosecution with details of any alibi she intended to rely on at trial.

Ms Farrelly had come before the court on foot of a summons, so the judge set nominal bail at €300, with no cash lodgement required. He granted free legal aid and ordered the prosecution to provide copies of the accused’s garda interview video to the defence.

Ms Farrelly was remanded on bail to the circuit court on July 9.

Previously, the court heard it was alleged Ms Farrelly posted a screenshot on Facebook of Boy A and text reading: "these are the two scum that murdered the poor little girl...hope they get karma soon”, and "they will get new names like the scum who killed Jamie Bulger."

Another woman was sent for trial last week accused of publishing a picture of Boy A on Facebook. The other eight cases remain before the district court, awaiting books of evidence.

Boy A and Boy B were found guilty in 2019 of the murder of Ana (14) at an abandoned farmhouse in Lucan on May 14, 2018.

Boy A was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault. The boys, who were just 13 years old at the time, had denied the offences.