| 7.6°C Dublin

Close

Woman who accompanied friend as she used golf club to smash door of ex’s new girlfriend is spared jail

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin Expand

Close

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin

Isabel Hayes

A woman who took part in a “crime of passion” in which her friend broke into the home of her former partner's new lover has been given a suspended sentence.

Elaine Emmett accompanied her friend to the house of her friend's ex's new girlfriend and stood by as the other woman smashed the door in with a golf club before dragging the victim around by the hair and smashing up her oven.

Most Watched

Privacy