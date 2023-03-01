| 6.9°C Dublin

Woman was beaten, kicked, scalded and then splashed with ammonia by man in Limerick ordeal

Christopher Stokes Expand
Simone Lee outside the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork. Photo: Cork Courts Limited Expand

Ralph Riegel

A man beat and kicked a female friend, poured boiling water on her and splashed her face with ammonia, leaving her fearing she would go blind, a court heard. .

Christopher Stokes (39) put a plastic bin liner over the head of Simone Lee and told her he was going to bury her body on a farm on the Cork-Limerick border, the Central Criminal Court sitting in Cork heard.

