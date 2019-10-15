A Co Derry woman who lost a challenge against a British Home Office ruling that she is British by birth has vowed to continue her legal battle.

Woman vows to fight ruling she is British by being born in the North

Emma DeSouza, from the North, accused the UK government of failing to honour the spirit of the Good Friday Agreement that people from the region could identify as British, Irish or both.

Ms DeSouza, who insists she is Irish and has never been British, claimed the Home Office's "hard-line" approach was an attempt to restrict access to EU entitlements in Northern Ireland post-Brexit.

The Home Office won an appeal yesterday against an immigration tribunal case that had originally upheld Ms DeSouza's right to declare herself as Irish, without first renouncing British citizenship.

The long-running wrangle centres on her sponsorship of an application for a residence card from her US-born husband Jake.

After the ruling, Ms DeSouza pledged to take her case to the Court of Appeal in Belfast.

"After four years it's safe to say we won't be lying down any time soon," she said.

"During that time we have had a lot of personal losses, we have lost family members, we have lost time with our families, we have lost the first four years of our marriage, so we are certainly not going to go quietly into the night with this decision - a decision that really goes against the spirit and purpose of the Good Friday Agreement."

During the stand-off, the Home Office retained her husband's passport for two years - a move that forced him to quit a music band, as he could not tour, and prevented him from attending his grandmother's funeral in the US.

