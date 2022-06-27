Woman ‘thrown from car after driver’s kill threat’, court hears

A WOMAN was thrown from a speeding car as she tried to escape after the driver threatened to kill her, it is alleged.

A court heard a garda on duty saw the woman hanging out of the car from the waist down, being dragged along, before she was flung out on to the road, injuring her legs.

She alleged the driver, Patrick Kinsella (43), had offered her a lift before “turning on her” and repeatedly telling her he was going to kill her.

Judge David McHugh refused to grant him bail and remanded him in custody at Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Kinsella, of St Ronan’s Gardens, Clondalkin, is charged with threatening to kill a woman and endangerment.

Objecting to bail, Garda Cian Logan said he was on patrol on Nangor Road, Clondalkin, at 11.20pm on June 21 when an Audi A3 came speeding toward him. He saw a woman hanging out of the front passenger door from the waist down, being dragged along the road.

The car failed to stop and continued to drag the woman along until she was eventually thrown from the vehicle.

The accused was stopped and arrested.

An ambulance was called and the woman was unable to come to court as she was incapacitated in hospital, the garda said. In a statement, she said she had been begging at a garage when she went with the accused on the promise of being able to sleep in the car, as she had no fixed abode.

She alleged Kinsella “turned on me” and began throwing things at her and calling her names like “stupid c**t”.

She alleged he also said: “I’m going to kill you, wait until I get around this corner.”

He “kept saying he was going to kill” her and she thought he was going to stab her, she said. She wanted to get away from him, she added.

Kinsella told the court he and the woman had been “tapping for money” at the garage and when they were in the car, she asked for loose change and he maintained when he put money down, she grabbed it and tried to jump out of the car.

He said he was trying to hold on to her to keep her from falling out. He denied making any threats.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Terence Hanahoe said the accused was presumed innocent and would abide by bail conditions, including living outside Dublin.