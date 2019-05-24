Woman sues over 'White Knuckle Boat Ride' injuries

A woman who claims she fractured her elbow while on a shore excursion during a once-in-a-lifetime cruise has sued in the High Court.

Dance teacher Siobhan Kellett injured herself during a 'White Knuckle Boat Ride' - involving 360 degrees turns -in the middle of the ocean, the court was told.

Ms Kellett was on a seven-night Caribbean cruise in 2016 to celebrate both her 50th birthday and silver wedding anniversary before going on for five days in Las Vegas.

Their cruise ship docked at St Martin in the West Indies where they were taken on the excursion. Ms Kellett (53), of Rockfield Green, Maynooth, Co Kildare, has sued British company RCL Cruises, operators of the 'Freedom of the Seas' cruiser. She has also sued Panther Associates, trading as Tour America, Dublin, where she booked the holiday.

It is contended by the defendants that Ms Kellett failed to follow instructions and failed to have regard for her own safety.

The case continues.

