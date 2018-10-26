A woman who claims she was injured when she slipped on cream on the floor of the dairy aisle in a supermarket has sued in the High Court.

Woman sues Dunnes Stores after claims she slipped on cream in dairy aisle

Maureen Curran told the court she fractured her right wrist in the fall five years ago and still has to wear a splint most days.

She was working as a Glanbia representative at the time and visiting the Cavan town Dunnes Stores checking on her company's products in the store.

She claims she was walking in a normal manner along the dairy aisle when her legs went from under her and she slipped on a cream spillage which was being mopped up by staff.

‘My feet went from under me. I landed sideways,’ she said.

Her counsel Hugh O Keeffe, opening the case, said the fall had been captured on CCTV.

Ms Curran “came to grief” and she could not have expected the hazard in that area, he said.

He submitted to the court the performance of the cleaning operation of the cream spillage was wholly inadequate and only one warning sign was placed on the aisle.

His side contended it took between 12 and 14 minutes after the accident for Dunnes to be satisfied the area was clean.

Ms Curran (64) Tymonville Court, Tallaght, Dublin, has sued Dunnes Stores as a result of the accident in the Cavan Town supermarket on September 3, 2013.

She has also sued her employer at the time Glanbia PLC with offices at Glanbia House, Kilkenny.

She has claimed against Dunnes Stores there was an alleged failure to have an adequate cleaning system in operation.

There was also an alleged failure to warn her of the danger posed by the spillage.

She has claimed against Glanbia that there was an alleged failure to take any or any adequate precautions for her safety while she was engaged in her work.

The claims are denied.

Ms Curran told the court at the time she was a business development manager with Glanbia and travelled around the country checking on the company’s products in supermarkets.

She said on September 3, 2013, in Dunnes, she was going to check on a particular product.

Four or five feet from a warning sign, she said her feet went from under her. She said she got up but it was only when she reached for her phone, she realised her hand did not work as it should.

Cross examined by Marcus F Daly SC, for Dunnes, Ms Curran agreed the accident happened in a split second.

She agreed she went back to work when the cast on her hand came off eight weeks later and she continued to work until she was made redundant by Glanbia around a year later.

The case continues.

Online Editors