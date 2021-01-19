Woman sues Conor McGregor in multi-million euro injuries lawsuit

A woman is suing sportsman Conor McGregor in a multi-million euro personal injury lawsuit.

The case is one of two initiated against the mixed martial arts star over events alleged to have taken place in 2018.

An associate of Mr McGregor (32) is named as a co-defendant in the actions, which have been filed in the High Court in Dublin.

The multi-million euro claim has been lodged by a young woman who has known Mr McGregor for many years.

A second, smaller claim, also a personal injuries action, has been lodged by the woman’s mother.

The nature of the allegations made in the lawsuits cannot be disclosed at present for legal reasons.

Mr McGregor has denied any wrongdoing. The matter was previously the subject of an extensive investigation by An Garda Síochána.

However, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution decided no charges should be brought.

In a statement to the Independent.ie, Mr McGregor’s spokesperson Karen J Kessler said: “After an exhaustive investigation conducted by the Gardaí which, in addition to interviews of the plaintiff, included interviewing numerous sources, obtaining witnesses' statements, examining closed circuit footage and the cooperation of Conor McGregor, these allegations were categorically rejected.

“The plaintiff knows the facts contradict the assertions in this lawsuit. Mr McGregor will dispute any claims and is confident that justice will prevail.”

The cases were filed on Monday, just days before Mr McGregor is due to return to the UFC octagon in Abu Dhabi. His fight with American Dustin Poirier on Sunday is his first bout in a year.

Both women suing Mr McGregor are represented by Coleman Legal Partners, a firm which specialises in personal injury, medical negligence and historical abuse cases.

Partner Dave Coleman said: “Proceedings have been served. We can make no further comment as the matter is before the courts.”

Mr McGregor is being represented by Michael J Staines & Company, one of the country’s leading law firms.

The two women are looking for two separate trials. It is thought each trial would involve several witnesses having to give evidence.

One-time plumbers apprentice McGregor, from Crumlin in Dublin, is one of the highest paid athletes in the world. According to business magazine Forbes, he earned $48m (€39.6m) in the twelve months to May 2020 from winnings and endorsements.

The father-of-two was estimated to be worth €148m by the Sunday Independent ‘Rich List’ last year when he was riding high on the success of his whiskey brand Proper Twelve, named after the Dublin postcode where he grew up.

Earlier this week he showed off a diamond watch, reputedly worth $1m (€820,000), on his social media account.

Throughout his career Mr McGregor has cultivated a “bad boy” image, using the nickname “Notorious” and goading opponents.

He has had a number of scrapes with the law in recent years.

In 2019 he was fined €1,000 by Dublin District Court for punching a man in the face in a south Dublin pub.

The court heard McGregor had 18 previous convictions, the majority of which were in relation to road traffic offences. He had a previous assault conviction from 2009 when he was an apprentice plumber.

