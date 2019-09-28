A mugging victim who felt gardaí were not taking her reported phone theft seriously went out and snatched another innocent woman's mobile later that day.

Woman stole phone hours after she 'had mobile taken in mugging'

Samantha Fitzgerald (28) grabbed the phone from the victim's hand on a Dublin city centre street in a "rash, spur-of-the-moment" act after her own mugging, a court heard.

She was spotted by undercover gardaí who chased after her and arrested her.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case against her for the production of a victim impact statement.

Fitzgerald, with an address at Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin, pleaded guilty to stealing the phone on July 8 last.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on patrol at O'Connell Bridge at 6pm on the date in question. The plain-clothes officers saw Fitzgerald snatch a mobile phone from the victim's hand and gave chase, catching her after a short pursuit.

The phone was recovered undamaged and Fitzgerald was apologetic on arrest, a Garda sergeant said.

The accused had two prior convictions, including one for theft.

Fitzgerald accepted it was an "unpleasant and distressing thing to have a phone snatched from your hand", her lawyer told the court, but added that in this case it was recovered.

"That was fortunate but it was still a phone snatch," Judge Smyth said.

While there was "no excuse", Fitzgerald herself had been mugged of her own phone earlier that day, her lawyer said.

She made a complaint to gardaí but she felt it was not being taken seriously. The decision to steal the woman's phone was "a rash, spur-of-the-moment thing that she entirely regrets", her lawyer said.

"She knows she was in the wrong and she is very remorseful and apologetic."

Judge Smyth said it was a case where the victim would need to be asked if she wished to make an impact statement.

He said the case would have to be adjourned until this could be done. The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail, to appear in court again next month.

