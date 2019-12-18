Woman stole €760,000 for 'buzz' she got from buying luxury items

Tara Sweeney (47), who stole a total of €760,320 over a six-year period, yesterday pleaded guilty to 20 sample counts of theft at Donegal Town Circuit Court.

Defence counsel Peter Nolan said a probation report showed she made no personal gain from the thefts.

The court was told the goods were not bought for personal gain but for the "buzz" she got from buying.

Mr Nolan said the thefts were a form of addiction.

Sweeney, of The Glebe, Donegal town spent most of the money she stole from her employer, Donegal Educational Centre, on high-end fashion goods.

She was employed as an accounts administrator with full access to the payroll and seven bank accounts.

Her employer became suspicious in June 2015 after €173,000 had been taken from the company with invoices that benefited Tara Sweeney.

When her home was searched that August, gardaí found 10 refuse bags with a large number of documents from Donegal Educational Centre.

An expenditure analysis of bank accounts in her name by a specialist firm showed electronic credit transfers of €760,320 in a total of 46 transactions.

Detective Garda Kieran O'Brien, when questioned by State Prosecutor Patricia McLaughlin, said the bulk of the money was spent on high-end fashion goods bought on sites such as Amazon - one payment was for €26,000.

When questioned by gardaí, Sweeney said she did not realise the amount she had stolen and thought it was around €250,000 to €300,000.

The defendant admitted her part in the fraud in 2016, the court heard.

She admitted using the names of different companies to hide the fact she was stealing from her employer.

Sweeney also admitted using a credit card in the name of another company employee.

The court heard the goods bought by the defendant were discovered in bags and boxes in her home. They included shoes, handbags, dresses and jewellery.

Mr Nolan said all of the items bought were unopened.

Sweeney knew she was going to be caught when she resigned in 2015.

The court heard she was facing High Court proceedings from her former employer in relation to the theft and steps were being taken for the repossession of her home.

She told the court she was deeply sorry for the hurt her actions had caused. She said her job was very stressful and she bought the items to make herself feel better.

Psychiatric reports assessed the defendant as not suffering from any mental illness although she was depressed in 2015 and was on anti-depressants.

Mr Nolan said Sweeney had no job, no prospects of a job and had become a "pariah".

Judge John Aylmer said he would put back sentencing until March.

Irish Independent