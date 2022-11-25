| 3.9°C Dublin

Close

Woman smashed flowerpot after row

Louise Robinson (44) smashed a flowerpot after she threw it at a door. Stock image Expand

Close

Louise Robinson (44) smashed a flowerpot after she threw it at a door. Stock image

Louise Robinson (44) smashed a flowerpot after she threw it at a door. Stock image

Louise Robinson (44) smashed a flowerpot after she threw it at a door. Stock image

Eimear Cotter

A woman smashed a flowerpot after she threw it at a door following an argument with a friend, a court heard.

Louise Robinson (44) apologised for her behaviour, saying that she had lost her temper.

Most Watched

Privacy