Woman smashed flowerpot after row

A woman smashed a flowerpot after she threw it at a door following an argument with a friend, a court heard.

Louise Robinson (44) apologised for her behaviour, saying that she had lost her temper.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted and fined Robinson €100.

The defendant, with an address at Newtown Court in Coolock, admitted a charge of criminal damage at St Cronan’s Avenue in Swords on April 16, 2022.

Garda Ciaran McGroder told Swords District Court gardaí were called to the scene following reports of shouting and banging.

Gda McGroder said a flowerpot was smashed and damaged on the ground, and it appeared that the pot had been thrown at the front door. The damage to the cast iron pot was €70.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said that Robinson had a falling out with a friend, and she foolishly broke a flowerpot.

Ms D’Arcy said the two women had since made up, and Robinson had paid for the damage she caused.

The solicitor said that Robinson was very, very sorry for her behaviour. She had lost her temper, it shouldn’t have happened and it won’t happen again, Ms D’Arcy added.