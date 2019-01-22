A woman who suffered a severe head injury when she was knocked down by a bus crossing a street when the red light was showing for pedestrians has settled her High Court action for €250,000.

Woman severely injured after being knocked down by bus settles action for €250,000

Shu Zhang (36), the court heard, can walk now but needs looking after full time.

She suffered the brain injury when she was hit by a Bus Eireann bus at Aston Quay, Dublin, 15 years ago.

She was thrown in the air and landed near the back wheels of the bus.

She was knocked unconscious and was in a coma for eight or nine days after the accident.

Her family who travelled from China to care for their daughter after the accident, told the court they were not happy with the amount of the settlement.

However, Mr Justice Kevin Cross explained had the case gone to trial she may have lost and she could end up with nothing at all.

Some witnesses to the accident reported seeing the woman push her way gently through those waiting to cross and stepping out on to the road.

The judge said the witnesses, except possibly for one person, would give evidence that suggested Ms Zhang could lose the case.

Ms Zhang, Parnell Street, Dublin, through her aunt, Shao Zei, sued Bus Eireann as a result of the accident on October 12, 2004.

She claimed that there was an alleged failure to brake, slow down, steer, direct or otherwise manage or control the bus so as to avoid the collision.

She further claimed the bus was being allegedly driven without any adequate regard for the presence and position of other vehicles or pedestrians including the student.

Bus Eireann denied all claims.

It contended she suddenly and without warning emerged from a crowd of waiting pedestrians and into the path of the bus while it was lawfully travelling on the road.

It further claimed she failed to heed the pedestrian light at the Aston Quay crossing which at the time was red for pedestrians.

It was claimed she failed to look to her right to check if there was oncoming traffic.

Jerry Healy SC, for Ms Zhang,said she was 22 years of age at the time of the accident.

He said another man who had crossed the road before the student made it across and he heard the impact. He said Ms Zhang had come to Ireland in 2003 and was a student and a part time care assistant.

Online Editors