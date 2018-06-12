Woman settles action over finger injury outside well-known Dublin bar

A 23-year old woman has settled a High Court action in which she claimed she fractured her finger when she was thrown out of a bar by security personnel after her friend asked to use the toilets.

Sophie Beardmore, Redford Park, Greystones, Co Wicklow, had sued Senture Security Ltd, Citywest, Dublin which has since gone in to liquidation, and Triglen Holdings Ltd trading as Dicey's Garden Bar, Harcourt Street, Dublin, claiming she was unlawfully assaulted on May 19, 2015.

Her counsel said there was “an unbelievable overreaction” when there was a “jostle’ with a security man at Dicey's Garden Bar over access to the toilets and Ms Beardmore was grabbed by the arm and thrown out on to the street. The business student suffered a nasty fracture and the index finger on her left hand was in a splint for weeks, counsel said.

She was left hampered afterwards while doing some tasks such as writing and washing her hair. Ms Beardmore claimed there was an alleged failure to take any or any reasonable care to see she was safe while lawfully a visitor and patron on the premises.

There was an alleged failure to provide properly qualified or trained security personnel at the bar. Triglen Holdings had denied the claims. It claimed the security company was properly retained and if Ms. Beardmore had been assaulted, it was not by any staff of Triglen or Dicey's.

Following talks, Mr Justice Anthony Barr was told the case had been settled. The court heard earlier Ms Beardmore had gone to Dicey’s bar and had a pint of cider each and shared another pint.

Ms Beardmore’s friend later needed to go to the toilet but they were not allowed use the toilet in the smoking area and went to another.

When they went to the other toilet, they were told to go back to the one in the smoking area, Ms Beardmore's counsel Michael Byrne said.

Counsel said at this stage Ms Beardmore’s friend really needed to use the bathroom and they saw people collecting their coats and others going to the toilets. They asked again could they use the toilet but there was a jostle with a security man and very quickly other security people descended on the two women.

Ms Beardmore's hand was grabbed by a security person and her friend was also dragged viciously, counsel said. He said Ms Beardmore was thrown out n to the street and her friend was thrown out a short time later.

The court heard there was CCTV of the incident.

