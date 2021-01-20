Woman sent for trial over neighbour thumb bite claim

A WOMAN accused of biting into her neighbour’s thumb and scratching and cutting her face during a fight has been sent for trial.

Valerie McGovern (54) had a book of evidence served on her at Dublin District Court.

Ms McGovern, with an address at Shangan Terrace in Ballymun, is charged with assault causing harm.

The incident is alleged to have happened at Shangan Green, also in Ballymun, on October 13, 2018.

A State solicitor said the DPP was consenting to the accused being returned for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on the single charge in the book of evidence.

Judge Ann Ryan gave Ms McGovern the formal notice that she had 14 days to adduce any alibi evidence.

The accused nodded and said “yes” when asked if she understood this warning.

She was sent forward on bail to a date next month on existing terms, with a condition that she has no contact, directly or indirectly, including by electronic means, with the alleged victim.

The DPP had initially consented to the case being dealt with in the district court but a judge had refused jurisdiction.

The court heard on a previous date it was alleged that the accused got into a fight with a 57-year-old neighbour.

It was alleged Ms McGovern scratched and cut the woman’s face, pulled her hair and bit her thumb twice, breaking the skin.

A medical report was submitted to the court outlining the alleged victim’s injuries and treatment.



Herald