Woman said ‘let my fella go’ and kicked two gardaí in face after gun found in bin

Laura Minto pleaded guilty to assault and criminal damage Expand

Andrew Phelan

A woman kicked two gardaí in the face after intervening in the arrest of a man who was suspected of throwing a gun into a bin.

A court heard Laura Minto (27) told gardaí to “let my fella go” before punching one officer and kicking both as she was restrained.

