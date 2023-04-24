Woman remanded on bail charged with harassment

A Dublin woman has been charged with harassing another woman over a 20-month period.

Angela Moran (47) was granted bail under conditions including a ban on creating any new email addresses.

The case against her was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how she intends to plead.

Ms Moran, with an address at Grange Park Crescent, Raheny is charged with harassing a woman at various locations on dates between February 7, 2021 and October 16, 2022.

The prosecuting garda said when arrested, the accused replied to the charge: “She is harassing me.”

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court on a guilty plea only. If the accused contests the charge she will be sent for jury trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €200, with no cash lodgement required.

Under bail conditions, Ms Moran must not communicate with the alleged victim by any means including electronically, in person or through a third party. She is also not to communicate with any witnesses.

The conditions also state she is not to contact agencies including the HSE except through her solicitor.

The accused is to stay away from the alleged injured party’s home and place of work at a Dublin hospital. Ms Moran is also not to create any new email addresses.

Judge Smyth ordered disclosure of prosecution evidence at the request of defence solicitor Benedict O’Connor before remanding the accused on bail.