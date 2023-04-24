| 6.4°C Dublin

Woman remanded on bail charged with harassment

Andrew Phelan

A Dublin woman has been charged with harassing another woman over a 20-month period.

Angela Moran (47) was granted bail under conditions including a ban on creating any new email addresses.

