Woman 'raped by boy (15) in bed and breakfast,' court is told

A young woman claimed she was raped by a 15-year-old in a bed and breakfast after being beaten by some of his friends for refusing to get into bed with him.

The woman said another female challenged her after she declined to get into bed with the teenager.

She claimed she was asked: "Is my cousin not good enough for you?"

The complainant said she was then subjected to a serious assault by a number of individuals and claimed she was raped by the defendant while she was lying injured on the bedroom floor.

The defendant, who cannot be identified, is now 18 but was 15 at the time of the incident alleged to have happened on March 18, 2017, in a Co Kerry town.

He vehemently denied a single charge of rape before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a Central Criminal Court jury of five women and seven men.

The defence case is that any sexual contact was entirely consensual.

Both individuals, who did not previously know each other, were socialising with friends over the St Patrick's Day festivities.

The complainant was 20 at the time and had travelled to Kerry with friends.

She met the defendant and, after chatting, agreed to go back to his bed and breakfast once she was assured other girls would be present. Her own friends did not accompany her.

Alice Fawsitt SC, for the State, said the jury should concern themselves only with issues over consent in respect of sexual intercourse between the defendant and complainant. Other issues, involving offences allegedly committed by others, were not central to the issue they must decide.

The complainant said the teen got undressed and had got into a single bed before others arrived. The defendant then invited her to get into the bed with him, but she declined.

At this point, she said some of the others in the room intervened. She said she felt they were making remarks about her. "I pushed [the teen] away. That was when [the older man] hit me."

In response to the defence's case that any sexual contact was consensual, the young woman denied it.

"I said stop and he put his hand over my mouth and then he done that [had sex]," she said.

The case continues.

Irish Independent