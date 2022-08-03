Woman punched discount store manager in the head

A woman punched a discount store manager in the head when she was detained for shoplifting.

Amanda Grimes (47) struck the man at the city centre shop, leaving him with a mark on his temple.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case at Dublin District Court for a victim impact report.

Grimes, with an address at Sheriff Street Lower, pleaded guilty to assault at Dealz, Liffey Street, on January 20 last year.

She also admitted theft of €63 worth of food and cosmetics items and other separate offences.

The court heard the accused had been detained shoplifting at Dealz after she punched the store manager to the side of the head.

He had a mark to his temple but suffered no lasting injuries. The property was recovered in a saleable condition.

Separately, gardaí were called to Eurogiant on Abbey Street on September 22, 2020, when security activated the panic alarm. The court heard Grimes had gone in, put €36 worth of items in a bag and left without paying.

She was verbally abusive to security staff when stopped.

In another incident, on May 26 this year, gardaí found her selling items to members of the public on O’Connell Street. She had property in her bag with no receipts.

Grimes had 48 previous convictions, for offences including theft.

The judge said the assault victim should be canvassed as to whether he wanted to make an impact statement.