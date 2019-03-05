Two men came to the aid of a woman who was pulled out of her car by a drug addict during a car-jacking, a court has heard

Woman pulled out of car by drug addict 'amazed by everyone who came to assist her'

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Robert Moore tried to drive the car off at speed but ended up crashing on the footpath.

Passerby Nicuser Monteanu ran across to assist the victim and grabbed the keys from the ignition. A second passerby, Eamonn McGrath, then intervened and pulled Moore out of his car as he tried to drive off again.

Moore (31) of Millbrook Av, Kilbarrack, Dublin pleaded guilty to hijacking of a car on the Alfie Byrne Rd, Clontarf, north Dublin on March 1 last (2018). He also admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Judge Elma Sheahan suspended the final 12 months of a four-and-a-half year prison term on condition that he follow directions of the Probation Service in relation to substance abuse.

Garda Des McNally told Elva Duffy BL, prosecuting, that Delia Graham was stopped at traffic lights when Moore opened the driver side door and shouted at her to get out of the car.

He grabbed her wrist, bruising her arm, and pulled her from the car. She grabbed the car keys but Moore came out after her and threatened her. Ms Graham thought she might be stabbed and handed him the keys.

Mr Monteanu had witnessed the attack from his parked car and was running over to help. Moore was trying to pull away from surrounding traffic by doing a u-turn but the car went up on the footpath and hit the kerb.

Mr Monteanu grabbed the car keys. By this stage Mr McGrath had seen the victim in the middle of the road screaming and ran over.

He grabbed Moore around the neck and lifted him out. Moore threatened the men, telling them he knew where they lived and would “get them”.

The court heard that the victim, who is from Northern Ireland and was visiting Dublin, was “amazed by everyone who came to assist her” and was struck by their kindness.

She said the response of the gardaí on the day was amazing and supportive and that Garda McNally couldn't have done any more than he did to help her.

Judge Sheahan noted the attack caused the victim severe distress and affected her ability to do her job as it involves driving on her own.

Moore has previous convictions for robbery and drug dealing. At the time of this car-jacking he was subject to an 11-year driving ban imposed by a court in 2017 for two offences of dangerous driving. He committed a subsequent offence of dangerous driving in October 2017 and was jailed for five months in October 2018.

Brian Storan BL, defending, said his client had an entrenched addiction to tablets and cocaine. He said the father-of-one was ashamed of his actions.

Judge Sheahan said that she believed Moore was genuine in his wish to get off drugs.

