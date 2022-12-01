Woman pleads not guilty to murder of father of seven by reason of insanity

A 39-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering a father of seven nearly three years ago by reason of insanity.

Mother-of-three Christina Anderson of Brownsbarn Wood, Kingswood, Dublin 24, is charged with murdering Gareth Kelly (39), who died from stab wounds following an incident at the estate on the morning of February 25, 2020.

Wearing a black and yellow dress, Ms Anderson was arraigned before the Central Criminal Court today.