Woman pleads guilty to waging campaign of harassment against former TD Jonathan O'Brien

A woman has pleaded guilty to waging a campaign of harassment against former Sinn Fein TD Jonathan O'Brien.

Sonya Egan (42) pleaded guilty before Cork Circuit Criminal Court to two charges of harassment against Mr O'Brien and another person, Laura O'Connell.

A trial had been scheduled to proceed but Judge Helen Boyle was told by Donal O'Sullivan BL that the defendant wished to be arraigned on the two charges involved.

Egan of The Lawn, Lios Cara, Killeens, Co Cork pleaded guilty to both charges which were brought contrary to Sections 10 (1) and (6) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

She admitted harassment of Mr O'Brien on a variety of dates between January 17 2018 and January 9 2019.

Egan also admitted harassment of Laura O'Connell on various dates between April 8 2018 and June 26 2019.

No details of the harassment campaign or the locations of the incidents involved were outlined to Judge Boyle.

Defence counsel, Anthony Sammon SC, instructed by Eimear Griffin of Padraig O'Connell Solicitors, applied to the court to have the matter listed for mention at the end of the current court session.

He said a comprehensive psychiatric report would be required by the court for sentencing in the matter.

"Quite a lot of work will be required in that medical field," he said.

Mr O'Sullivan confirmed that the free legal aid certificate included the work of a consultant psychiatrist.

Judge Boyle listed the matter for mention on February 22.

A date for a future sentencing hearing will be fixed at that point.

Mr O'Sullivan told the court that detailed victim impact statements would also be prepared for the sentencing hearing.

Mr O'Brien attended the Angelsea Street court but left once it was confirmed a jury trial was not proceeding.

The State had no objection to Egan being remanded on continuing bail terms.

Egan did not speak during the court hearing beyond confirming her two guilty pleas.

Jonathan O'Brien (50) served as a Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central from 2011 until 2020 when he opted not to contest the Dail election.

His seat was successfully defended for Sinn Fein by Thomas Gould (53) TD in 2020.

A graduate of Munster Technology University (MTU), Mr O'Brien is a father of four children and a renowned Cork sports supporter.

Mr O'Brien played for the famous Cork junior side Rockmount and was a club mate of Roy Keane, at one point making the Cork Schoolboys team.

He is a high-profile fan of both Cork City FC and St Vincent's GAA.

Before he opted not to defend his Dail seat at the last general election, Mr O'Brien served as Sinn Fein junior spokesperson on Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform.

Mr O'Brien served as a member of Cork City Council for eleven years before his election to the Dail in 2011.