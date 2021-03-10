Woman pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing harm to Offaly football legend Seamus Darby

Seamus Darby scored the winning goal for Offaly in the 1982 All-Ireland final. Photo: Mark Condren

A 66-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing serious bodily harm to legendary All-Ireland winning footballer Seamus Darby.

Rose Fox, Dawnlea, Rahan Road, Tullamore appeared before a sitting of Tullamore Circuit Criminal Court this morning.

Ms Fox pleaded guilty to dangerous driving contrary to Section 53 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 following an incident at Annaharvey, Tullamore, Co Offaly on June 11. 2019.

Ms Fox had previously appeared at Tullamore District Court in July of last year when a book of evidence was served.

The incident, which also involved a second victim under the age of 18, left the three-time All-Ireland winner in hospital with serious leg injuries.

The father of three is one of the GAA's most recognisable names having scored arguably the most famous goal in the sport's history when denying Kerry a historic five-in-a-row of All-Ireland successes in 1982.

The Rhode native also won All-Ireland medals in 1971 and 1972.

Mr Darby returned to Ireland in 2002, having emigrated, and bought the Greyhound Pub in Toomevara, Co Offaly, which he still runs.

His colourful life has also been the subject of RTÉ radio and television documentaries.

Ms Fox is due to be sentenced on March 25 at 2pm.

