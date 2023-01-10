| 9.1°C Dublin

Woman on crack binge stole candles

Andrew Phelan

A CRACK cocaine user arrested for shoplifting candles told the arresting garda: “It’s not me, it’s the addiction.”

Mother-of-two Kathrina Wynne (42) was on a crack binge when she took the five candles, Dublin District Court heard. Judge Bryan Smyth fined her €200.

