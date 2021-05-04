Woman on €5k ‘smishing’ charge

A YOUNG woman has been charged with money laundering after more than €5,000 in proceeds from an alleged “smishing” scam ended up in her bank account.

Tina Ismail (20) was remanded on continuing bail at Dublin District Court.

Ms Ismail, of Rosconnell Square, Newbridge, Co Kildare, is charged with money laundering – handling the proceeds of crime on August 13, 2019.

Judge Bryan Smyth adjourned the case for the accused to decide how she intends to plead.

The prosecuting garda said the accused made no reply when charged and cautioned

The DPP directed summary disposal of the case in the district court.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, the garda said that following “smishing” messages, the alleged victim transferred various amounts of money totalling €5,245 that ended up in the accused’s account.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court.

Prosecution statements were given to the defence in disclosure.

Judge Smyth adjourned the case to July and granted legal aid.