Woman made knife threat over request to move dog from child

A WOMAN armed herself with a kitchen knife and threatened a dad when he asked her to move her dog away from his two-year-old child.

Natasha Tynan (35) “took exception” to being asked to take her dog when the parents became worried that it was “in the vicinity” of their child.

She was jailed for six months at Dublin District Court.

Tynan, from Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, Coolock, pleaded guilty to producing a knife in the course of a dispute.

The court heard the incident happened at Cromcastle Court on April 16, 2020.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt said Tynan was involved in a verbal argument with a married couple that centred around her dog being near their two-year-old child.

Tynan took exception to being asked to take her dog away from the child and went home and got a large kitchen knife. She returned with it and threatened the child’s father.

Separately, the accused also admitted shoplifting €99 worth of cosmetics from Superdrug, Jervis Street, on May 16 this year.

The court heard in that incident she placed the goods in a bag and passed all points of payment.

Tynan was stopped by security, gardaí were notified and she was arrested and charged.

She had 14 previous convictions, for public order and other offences.

Tynan apologised for her actions and accepted responsibility for what she had done, her solicitor said.

The accused had had “her own difficulties over a period of time” and her father passed away recently.

Tynan had also had addiction and mental health issues which she had struggled with.

She was already in custody when she appeared in court, having been incarcerated since the day she was arrested for shoplifting in May.

Her defence said Tynan’s previous record was “not the worst” the court had seen and asked Judge Bryan Smyth to be as lenient as he could in the circumstances.

Judge Smyth said it was a “serious matter” for the accused to have got a knife and threatened the victim.

It was deserving of a prison sentence, he said, but he back-dated the six months to when Tynan had gone into custody.

The judge took the other charge into consideration and fixed recognisances in the event of an appeal.