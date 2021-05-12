Woman 'lucky to be alive' after acid thrown in eyes and boiling water poured over her, court told

A WOMAN sustained “inhumane injuries” and is “incredibly lucky to be alive” after an acid attack, a court has been told.

The woman was assaulted, had acid thrown in her eyes, boiling water poured on her and was falsely imprisoned in her home between last Monday and Tuesday, it was alleged.

Simone Lee (41), was also beaten about the head with glass bottles at her home in Fairview Crescent, Garryowen, a detective garda told Limerick District Court.

Christopher Stokes (37), with an address at Sarsfield Avenue, Garryowen, appeared before the court charged with one count of threatening to kill Ms Lee, assault causing her harm and false imprisonment.

The charges, to which Mr Stokes made no reply when cautioned by gardaí, are alleged to have happened on Tuesday.

Detective Garda Aled Harkin of Henry Street station objected to bail, telling the court he believed Mr Stokes would not adhere to any bail conditions and would pursue Ms Lee and try to “finish what he set out to do”.

The detective said Ms Lee has alleged that during a visit to her home on Monday, Mr Stokes “became agitated” and said he wanted to go to Charleville in north Cork to steal goods from a local shopping centre.

Ms Lee, who remains in a serious condition at University Hospital Limerick, had been expecting an elderly friend, Tim Fehin (71), from Charleville, to come to her home.

It is alleged Mr Stokes threatened to shoot Mr Fehin if he did not take him to Charleville after he had arrived at the house.

Gardaí said Mr Fehin told them he was “terrified”, and he drove the accused to Charleville, and Mr Stokes sat in the rear left passenger seat.

On returning to Ms Lee’s house, Mr Stokes “subjected her to numerous physical assaults”, Det Gda Harkin said.

The court heard Mr Fehin escaped from the house and left the area in his car before he telephoned gardaí.

When officers arrived, they could not gain entry and left the area.

Det Gda Harkin said Ms Lee later awoke “to find cardboard boxes on top of her and the apartment on fire, with flames everywhere”.

She was rescued by local firefighters and taken to hospital. Mr Stokes, who was found by firefighters inside the house, was arrested.

Judge Patricia Harney refused bail. She remanded the accused to Limerick Prison to re-appear before Limerick District Court via video link next Tuesday.