Woman jailed over opening Pringles tube, back in prison after stealing €392 worth of fake eyelashes

A woman who was jailed for two months after pleading guilty to opening a €1.50 packet of Pringles after she was ordered out of a Tesco store is back in prison after she stole €392 worth of false eyelashes.

Kathleen McDonagh, now 27, of Inchera Close in Mahon, Cork was jailed in November 2018 after she pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to causing criminal damage to a Pringles box at the Tesco shopping centre near her home on December 27th, 2016.

She had tied the knot just weeks before she was jailed with her story making international headlines even gracing the pages of Time magazine. At the time of the offence she was barred from the Tesco branch but she proceeded in to the store.

Ms McDonagh was asked to leave but she picked up a packet of Pringles and went to the self service station.

Ms McDonagh, who at that time had 31 convictions, then removed the foil tin off the can saying that as she had opened the Pringles staff would have to allow her to pay for them.

Jailed for two months Judge Brian O'Shea said it was "smart Alec" behaviour."

Ms McDonagh has now been jailed for six months for stealing false eyelashes from a pharmacy.

She pleaded guilty to stealing €392 worth of false eyelashes from Boots in Merchant's Quay, Cork on September 28th, 2020.

At a sitting of Cork District Court Judge Olann Kelleher said he accepted that Ms McDonagh had experienced a lot of difficulties in her personal life.

However, he stated that "the thieving is not stopping" and that he had heard representations about her problems on about four occasions.

He jailed Ms McDonagh for three months in relation to the theft of the eyelashes. He also activated a three month suspended sentence for a previous offence. Ms McDonagh now has 35 convictions.

She is appealing her sentence and has lodged €400 for that purpose. A relative of Ms McDonagh also came forward to provide an independent surety for the same amount.

