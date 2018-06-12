Woman jailed for refusing to leave €1m south Dublin home denies claim she wants 'free ride'

A woman now in her sixth week in jail over contempt of court orders directing her to leave a €1m south Dublin property has denied a fund's claims she wants a "free ride" by remaining "for nothing" in a property she allegedly broke into in 2014.

The woman, whose two teenage children remain in the property, was jailed by the High Court on April 27 last over contempt of possession orders granted to EBS Ltd in 2015 which were upheld on appeal but stayed to April 2017.

The property is one of six investment properties purchased by the woman’s estranged partner with loans from the EBS and his solicitors wrote to the lender in 2008 saying none of the properties was a family home. EBS Ltd got a €9.4m judgment against the man in 2011 over default the loans, secured on the properties.

Beltany Property Finance acquired the loans last year and retained Paul McCann, previously appointed by EBS as receiver over the properties, to deal with them. The borrower has been adjudicated bankrupt, is alleged to have been a party with the woman in breaking into some of the properties, and was described by the receiver as a "fugitive" from efforts to serve contempt proceedings on him.

On Tuesday, the three judge Court of Appeal heard the woman's appeal over the contempt orders and reserved judgment to June 25.

Online Editors