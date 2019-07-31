A woman who claimed her violent alcoholic boyfriend made her life “a living hell” has been jailed for four years for his manslaughter.

Woman jailed for four years over manslaughter of violent alcoholic boyfriend who she said made her life 'a living hell'

Sentencing Inga Ozolina at the Central Criminal Court yesterday, Mr Justice Alexander Owens said the mother-of-two regretted that her former partner died, but did not accept responsibility for his death.

“There is no doubt that the activity of the defendant and the fracas was not purely defensive,” noted the judge, adding that Ozolina had lost self-control on the night.

Inga Ozolina, originally from Latvia, but with an address at Old Court Church, Mountrath, Co Laois. Picture: Collins Courts

However, Mr Justice Owens said it was relevant that the accused woman had been “assaulted, beaten and treated roughly” by the deceased on other occasions and this must have reflected her judgment of him.

Ozolina (48), who is originally from Latvia, told detectives that during a row that turned violent her boyfriend Audrius Pukas (40) pulled her hair, pushed her towards the floor and began hitting and biting her.

At Ozolina’s sentence hearing, her defence team submitted she was possibly under “deadly attack” at the time.

She had previously obtained two safety orders against him. However, these had lapsed at the time of his death.

Ozolina, of Old Court Church, Mountrath, Co Laois, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of the manslaughter of Lithuanian native Mr Pukas (40) by a jury on May 29.

She had pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Pukas at The Malthouse, Roscrea, Co Tipperary, on November 20, 2016.

He died from a stab wound to his chest.

Ozolina told gardaí domestic violence was an ongoing problem in their relationship.

“My life is just a living hell,” she said.

