A Sligo woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for staging a talented musician's suicide in order to impede the prosecution of her brother, who was last week jailed for life for murder.

Woman jailed for four years for impeding prosecution of brother by staging suicide of talented musician

Sentencing Janice Brady today at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Michael White noted the defendant had already served 28 months in custody and, taking this into account, had only a short portion of the sentence left to serve.

The judge said he would consider suspending the balance of the sentence but needed "stronger reassurance" as to a permanent address that the defendant could reside at. "Before I consider suspending the balance I have to know she has a place to live and some degree of supervision," he indicated.

Mr Justice White said Janice Brady, who has a very serious drug addiction, had assisted her brother by falsifying the scene of the crime to give a "haphazard impression" as to how the offence occurred. She has 73 previous convictions including robbery, theft and assault.

