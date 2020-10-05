Woman is 'sole suspect' in thefts of designer handbags, court told

A woman has been accused of a spate of bag snatches around Dublin city centre in which a combined €4,800 worth of property, including "designer gear", was stolen.

Tracey Uzell (46) is the "sole suspect" in 10 thefts from women out shopping and socialising, including an incident in which a mother and daughter had their handbags stolen in a bar, a court heard.

Ms Uzell, with an address at a city hostel, was granted bail on condition she stays away from Dublin 2.

Objecting to bail, a garda told Dublin District Court one woman shopping at Brown Thomas, Grafton Street, last July 13 left her bag on the floor and it was taken while she was distracted. The value was €825.

It was alleged Ms Uzell then used the woman's bank card at Centra on Capel Street.

Nightclub

A woman was sitting in Metro Cafe, South William Street, on July 19 when the accused allegedly sat at the next table and took her bag, worth €295.

It was alleged she stole a bag and contents worth €500 at Pyg nightclub, Dublin 2, on September 6, and used a debit card from it at two shops.

She also allegedly sat beside a woman at Davy Byrne's bar on Duke Street on September 11 and took her bag from the floor.

A mother and daughter's handbags and contents worth €820 and €552 were taken from the backs of chairs at Lemon & Duke, Duke Lane on September 13. The accused was the "sole suspect", identified on CCTV, the garda said.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Robert Purcell said Ms Uzell was presumed innocent.

Her partner had died recently and, shortly after, she had suffered an attack in which both her ankles were broken.

Judge Michael Walsh adjourned the case for the DPP's directions.

Herald