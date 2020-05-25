Woman is charged with having a stolen 'Elf On The Shelf'

Pics of Tracy Nolan from Edenmore Grove, Raheny, charged with theft and possession of stolen property. *** Local Caption *** Supplied by Andrew Phelan

A woman has appeared in court charged with possession of a stolen "Elf On The Shelf".

Tracy Nolan (40) is alleged to have had the popular Christmas figurine, along with other stolen goods, when she was stopped by a garda in Dublin city centre.

She was granted bail and the case against her was adjourned when she appeared in Dublin District Court.

Ms Nolan, with an address at Edenmore Grove in Raheny, is charged with one count of possession of stolen property on November 29 last year.

It is alleged she was in possession of an Elf on The Shelf set, as well as candles, scents and a vanity set.

The charge states she had the goods "knowing that the property was stolen or being reckless as to whether it was stolen".

Separately, Ms Nolan is accused of stealing €16 worth of cosmetics in an incident at Clarehall Shopping Centre in north Dublin on May 19 this year.

Asking Judge John Hughes to grant the accused bail, defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said the charges before the court involved an Elf On The Shelf and cosmetics and were "not the most serious".

He said Ms Nolan's partner had died recently.

The circumstances of the alleged offences were not disclosed, as evidence was not heard and the accused has not yet entered pleas to the charges.

The judge granted bail in Ms Nolan's own bond of €500, with no cash lodgement required.

Under bail conditions, she is to sign on at a garda station between 9am and 9pm, commit no offences, keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Judge Hughes ordered disclosure of prosecution material to the defence, including any CCTV evidence, and remanded Ms Nolan on bail to appear in court again on a date in September.

Ms Nolan was not required to speak during the brief hearing.

The charges against her are under Sections 4 and 18 of the Theft and Fraud Offences Act, which each carry maximum prison terms of 12 months on conviction at district court level, or longer if convicted on indictment at the circuit court.

