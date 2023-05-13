Woman in medical coma after one-punch attack at Luas stop

Shane Farrelly is accused of attacking the woman at the James's Luas stop on March 16. Photo: Debbiesw/Wikipedia

Andrew Phelan

A young woman had to be put into a medically induced coma for 10 days after she fell to the ground and fractured her skull in a one-punch attack by a man at a Luas stop, a court heard.