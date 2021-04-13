Woman in court challenge to hotel quarantine could go home tonight if she tests negative

The Crowne Plaza hotel, Santry, near Dublin Airport, where travellers arriving from one of 33 high-risk countries will stay during a mandatory 12-day quarantine. PA

A woman who is challenging the State’s hotel quarantine system has been told she could go home as early as this evening if she gets a negative Covid-19 test.

In the first of several actions that came before the High Court today, Justice Brian O'Moore heard that should Emma Kelly's covid test, which taken on Tuesday morning is negative, then she will be allowed leave the Crowne Plaza Airport Hotel in Dublin.

Ms Kelly, who is fully vaccinated against Covid, has been in quarantine since she came home from Dubai, to assist her family as her father undergoes surgery for cancer, on April 3.

The outcome of Ms Kelly's test is due to be known sometime around 8pm on Tuesday, the court heard.

The judge, who said that there is no guarantee as to the outcome of the test, has directed an inquiry under Article 40.4.2 of the Constitution into Ms Kelly's detention.

Ms Kelly's action is due back before the court on Wednesday morning.

In addition, the judge also adjourned to Wednesday morning applications for similar inquiries brought on behalf of two other women currently quarantining at designated hotels.

Proceedings have been brought on behalf of Ballyfermot woman Philomema Meredith, who has been in quarantine since April 10 after returning from Dubai where she had been visiting an ill relative.

The court heard that the healthcare worker is fully vaccinated and has twice tested negative for Covid-19 in recent days.

She requires medicines to treat a number of health conditions she has, and has sought to have her quarantine reviewed.

The second application has been brought by South African native and Irish resident Charlene Heyns, who returned to Ireland from South Africa on April 9.

Counsel for Ms Heyns, a healthcare worker based in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, said she had been in South Africa undergoing some urgent medical treatment.

Counsel said that she has a cardiac condition, and is distressed and concerned at having to quarantine in the hotel room by herself given her medical history.

Counsel said that she has got her first shot of a two-dose vaccine and has twice tested negative for Covid19 in recent days.

Mr Power said while they are separate actions it is both their cases that they are being detained, and that their detention is unlawful.

Counsel said that the grounds for bringing the challenges include that the women's constitutional rights have been breached, and that there is confusion over who is actually detaining the women.

There were also flaws in the system put in to individually review the cases of those subject to the mandatory quarantine that also rendered their detention unlawful, counsel added.

Their applications are all against hotel operators Tifco Ltd and Tifco Management Services (Ireland) Ltd, and the Minister for Health.

Both those applicationscame before the court on an ex-parte basis.

The Judge who adjourned the cases so the applications for inquiries can be heard in the presence of lawyers for the state, made a general observation about the financial implications for those taking such challenges.

The judge said that as a general observation, there was no guarantee that each and every application seeking an inquiry would be awarded their legal costs.

There was he said, "no open goal to shoot into" and while some other applicants had been successful in their actions, others may not be and could be exposed to significant legal costs.

