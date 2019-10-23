Woman in cancer fight suing over 'miss' in test

A woman who was diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2013, just over a year after her smear sample was incorrectly reported as not abnormal, has sued for damages in the High Court.

It took almost four years before the woman was told in May 2018 that a 2014 review had found the report of the 2012 test, done at a laboratory in Texas, was incorrect, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was also told by Patrick Treacy SC, for the woman.

Following her cancer diagnosis in April 2013, the woman had a radical hysterectomy.

She suffered a recurrence of cancer in the vaginal vault in 2014 for which she had to undergo more treatment.

She suffered further setbacks and was given a poor prognosis, but her hopes were raised after a CT scan last August showed cycles of chemotherapy appeared to be effective.

More recent scans had shown "something suspicious" in her liver about which she was to have a consultation shortly, counsel said.

Mr Treacy also said the woman was "completely in the dark" until May 2018 that there had been a misreading of her 2012 smear slide.

Her consultant colposcopist was not told until 2016 that a 2014 review by a laboratory of the 2012 slide had found there was a high-grade squamous intraepithelial lesion and atypical glandular cells, which, "in plain English", amounted to a "miss".

It was May 2018 before the woman herself was told by the colposcopist about the review, he said. That was in the wake of the Vicky Phelan case and the eruption of the controversy over the CervicalCheck screening programme.

The non-disclosure had a "particularly devastating" effect on her mental state and exacerbated her depression and anxiety.

Counsel said their case was that she probably had early stage cancer in February 2012 and, had that been identified and treated speedily, her expected survival rate would have been more than 90pc.

The woman, now in her 40s, cannot be identified by court order. She and her husband have brought proceedings against the HSE and three laboratories - Medlab Pathology Ltd and Sonic Healthcare (Ireland Ltd), both with offices at Sandyford Business Park, Dublin, and Texas-based Clinical Pathology Laboratories Incorporated.

The woman is a mother of two children, the youngest a teenager. Her husband was self-employed but his working life had been halted because he has to care full time for her, the court heard.

Their claims include damages for personal injury, loss of earnings and loss of marital relationship. All of the defendants are separately represented and all deny liability.

Clinical Pathology, which analysed the 2012 slide, has also pleaded contributory negligence over the woman not seeking a repeat smear within six months as recommended following the February 2012 test, a recommendation which arose from a earlier "conventional" 2003 smear test being deemed inadequate.

In opening the case yesterday, Mr Treacy said the woman was entitled to rely on the 2012 test report in assuming everything was fine. Because she was experiencing profuse vaginal bleeding during 2012 and 2013, there was "no reality" to seeking a repeat smear and his side was claiming aggravated damages over the contributory negligence plea.

The case is due to resume tomorrow.

Irish Independent