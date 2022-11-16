| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Woman held against will and forced to listen to man tell her ex-partner she had affair during their relationship, court told

Kilrush District Court Expand

Close

Kilrush District Court

Kilrush District Court

Kilrush District Court

Gordon Deegan

A Clare woman was held against her will for four hours by a man and was forced to listen to him inform her ex-partner over the phone that she had an affair with another man towards the end of their relationship, a court has heard.

At Kilrush District Court, Detective Garda Donal Corkery said the woman was put through a four-hour ordeal on November 9 where she was threatened with a knife by the 37-year-old man who also told her he had a shotgun in his car and a Glock handgun in the fridge.

Related topics

Most Watched

Privacy