Woman had crack cocaine in waistband

Sandra Grimes (54) has been jailed for six months. Expand

Andrew Phelan

A mother-of-four caught with a bag of crack cocaine in her waistband on a city centre street has been jailed for six months.

Sandra Grimes (54) had begun taking the drug after family bereavements when she was arrested for having it for sale or supply.

