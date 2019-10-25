Woman found dead in a ditch was estranged from family

The inquest into the death of Geraldine Maginnis (56) concluded that she died of natural causes in the place where she lay - under a grey muddy blanket with a hot water bottle and a backpack of her belongings nearby.

Her skeletal remains were found by two women out walking on the morning of January 7, in a roadside hedge in the townland of Ballyandrew, in a case which made national headlines. No one knew who she was or even for how long her body lay undiscovered.

An inquest at Gorey Coroner's Court confirmed she probably died last October, but shed little further light on her last days, weeks or even months. Her family were not present at the inquest.

In her deposition read at the inquest, her daughter, Gabriella Conetta, said: "My mother is Geraldine Maginnis. I am estranged from my mother and I haven't had contact with her for the last eight years. She and my dad were married but grew apart. They split when I was six or seven years old."

Her mother did an aromatherapy course in Wicklow and "moved to Northern Ireland to start a business up there", she said.

Patrick Chisholm, who rented out a room in his house to Ms Maginnis from January 2018 until mid-October last year, appears to have been the last known person to see her alive.

"She told me she worked for an Italian husband and wife in a restaurant near Our Lady's Island," he said. "I referred to her as the black ghost, as she would literally come in the door and go straight to her room. I would never see her."

He said she "came across as a strange person. She wrapped her belongings in a shawl at all times." She loved walking, he said. She left one day and "I just assumed she went somewhere else."

Angela Kehoe and Audrey Jacob, who did not attend the inquest, had described how they found Ms Maginnis's remains in Ballyandrew.

Ms Jacob said in her deposition that her friend passed a comment that she hoped "that's just a mask". Then she asked her to "come here".

"I saw a skeleton in clothing, that's the only way I can describe it," her deposition said. The women didn't have mobile phones with them and returned to Ms Kehoe's house to contact emergency services.

Garda Kieran Delaney and his colleague, Garda Aidan Clarke, were first on the scene.

Dr Linda Mulligan, the deputy state pathologist, said the cause of death was unascertained. "Given where she was found, hypothermia may have been a contributory factor in her death," she said. There was no evidence of trauma to the bones.

The coroner, Dr Sean Nixon, said Geraldine Maginnis was "a very reclusive lady" who had no contact with her family and they no contact with her for at least eight years.

He noted that she had blankets and a "hot water bottle of some description" beside her. She most likely died of natural causes, most likely in October.

Dr Nixon recommended a verdict of death due to natural causes. The coroner had a final word of praise for the local people who organised her funeral in their community. She was buried at Ballyduff cemetery in June, not far from where she was found, in a grave donated by the parish.

