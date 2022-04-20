| -0.1°C Dublin

Woman fined €150 after drinking vodka and smoking in sandwich restaurant

Patricia Moran was found lying on her back in a puddle on the street in another earlier incident, court told

Andrew Phelan

A WOMAN found smoking and drinking from bottles of vodka as she sat in a sandwich restaurant was unable to stand when gardaí tried to get her to leave.

Patricia Moran (59) was found in a similar condition, lying on her back in a puddle on the street in another earlier incident, a court heard.

Judge Treasa Kelly fined her €150 for public drunkenness.

Moran, with an address at Lower Rathmines Road, had pleaded not guilty but failed to appear in Dublin District Court for the hearing of the cases.

The judge convicted and fined her in her absence.

The court heard gardaí on patrol in Rathmines on December 10, 2019 found Moran lying in a puddle in a doorway and she was unable to stand unaided, or talk properly. The gardaí arrested her for her own safety,

On January 15, 2020, gardaí were called to Subway, Lower Rathmines Road where a couple were drinking and smoking inside.

Moran had vodka bottles on the table and was unable to speak when told to leave.

She was unable to stand or walk unaided and was again arrested for her own safety.

Moran had previous public order convictions.

